On a day Tamil Nadu witnessed a dawn-to-dusk shutdown of all trading and commercial activities and politicians, including Leader of Opposition M.K. Stalin, courted arrest over the Cauvery row, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced that water would be released from the Mettur dam for irrigation on September 20.

“Taking into account the quantum of water Karnataka would release from its reservoirs as directed by the Supreme Court and anticipating a favourable order from the Cauvery Supervisory Committee and hoping that the Northeast monsoon would be normal, I have ordered the release of water from Mettur dam from September 20 for irrigation of samba crops,” Ms. Jayalalithaa said in a statement.

About 8.92 tmc feet of water from reservoirs in Karnataka has been received at Billigundlu in Tamil Nadu as of September 14, she said. The next meeting of the Cauvery Supervisory Committee has been scheduled on September 19.

The Supreme Court on September 5 directed the release of 15,000 cusecs of water from reservoirs in Karnataka on a plea by Tamil Nadu government. Later, on hearing a plea by the Karnataka government, the apex court directed the release of 12,000 cusecs of water every day between September 12 and 20 and held that the orders would be in place till September 20.

The apex court had also directed the Cauvery Supervisory Committee to issue orders for the release of water to Tamil Nadu based on the final verdict of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT), the Chief Minister added.

Ms. Jayalalithaa recalled the efforts of her government in the notification of the final verdict of the CWDT in the government gazette and observed, “However, since the Centre has not constituted the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Regulation Committee, even to get the share of Cauvery due to us, we had to approach the Supreme Court.”

The Chief Minister also chaired a review meeting in the Secretariat on Friday over the release of water for samba irrigation from Mettur scheduled on September 20. Chief Secretary P. Rama Mohana Rao and other senior officials attended the review meeting.