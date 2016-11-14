The ball has been set rolling for the third desalination plant proposed in Nemmeli, with Chennai Metrowater seeking bidders to design and build the plant and also to engage consultancy services for supervision of construction.

In a bid to meet the growing drinking water needs of the city, Chennai Metrowater has proposed to set up one more desalination plant with a capacity to treat 150 million litres a day on East Coast Road at Nemmeli.

Chennai already has two desalination plants in Minjur and Nemmeli serving south and northern parts of the city. Each of them has a capacity to treat 100 mld of water.

The Rs. 1,371.86-crore plant will come up with the assistance from KfW, the German funding agency and grants from State and Central governments. It will be built on the same premises that houses 100 mld desalination plant. A team from German funding agency had visited Chennai to finalise the funding process last year.

Besides the loan from KfW, the water agency will also seek financial assistance from AMRUT scheme.

The water agency has called for separate bids for consultancy, design and construction of the plant. International competitive bids have been floated, seeking bidders to also operate and maintain the facility for 20 years. The desalination plant will be spread over 10.5 acres of vacant land near the existing facility and treated water will be carried up to Pallavaram for a distance of 40 km. The treated water would mainly serve the merged areas in south Chennai.

Tenders have been invited from consultants to monitor environmental and social issues during the implementation of the project. The project has to be completed and the plant commissioned within 30 months.