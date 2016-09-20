Merger expected to be complete in about 3 to 5 years

In a step ahead for Chennai Metro Rail taking over the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS), a consultant will be appointed in about two months for facilitating the process.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), tenders have been called to appoint the consultant and the process may be completed in about a month. “The consultant will draft the terms with regard to issues such as finance and operations. We had a discussion with the officials of Railways sometime ago. We hope to complete the merger at least in about 3-5 years,” an official said.

The plan is to eventually change everything from trains to ticket fares. The trains will become air-conditioned and hence, the ticket prices of MRTS will be on par with that of Chennai Metro Rail, he said. At present, the fares of Chennai Metro Rail is between Rs.10 to Rs. 40.

“Even with regard to staff, our staff will eventually in a few years after taking over, will replace those staff. We will create an arrangement so that the MRTS staff are not affected,” he added.

The MRTS system meets the Chennai Metro Rail at St. Thomas Mount station alone; but when the Metro Rail starts operations for this station, the MRTS portion will not be functional since the work is far from completion.

While the first stretch of Chennai Metro Rail between Koyambedu and Alandur started in June last year, the second one connecting Little Mount with Chennai airport and extending from Alandur to St. Thomas Mount may start soon.

