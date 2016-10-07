Facility will be located in a heritage building

The Metro Rail plans to have a museum that will showcase how this mass rapid system has developed and transformed the city’s landscape over the years.

This museum is likely to be located in the heritage structure Raja Sir Savalai Ramaswamy Mudaliar Choultry that is located close to the Chennai Central Metro Rail station.

Officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said they required quite a bit of land for the construction of ‘Central Square’, opposite the Chennai Central station where various facilities for commuters are expected to come up. The heritage structure too was part of the land acquired for the ‘Central Square’.

“We want to retain the structure and hence, we plan to have the museum here. This will have a collection of photographs and other artefacts related to the Chennai Metro. We are also thinking of showcasing models of trains and tunnel boring machines,” an official said.

CMRL expects the Chennai Central Metro Rail station to have a huge inflow of passengers as it is a major junction sprawling over 70,000 sq. m.

