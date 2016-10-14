Meteorologist in Chennai wins prestigious award

Many meteorological observatories in the State and the country still use mercury-based measuring instruments to make weather observations and predictions.

In a bid to address the challenge of using dangerous metal, B. Amudha, Scientist-D, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, wrote a report assessing the factors preventing many developing countries to switch over to digital devices.

This won her the Prof. Dr. Vilho Vaisala award instituted by World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

She was the first Indian Meteorological Department official to receive the award for development of instruments and methods of observation in developing countries at a WMO conference in Madrid, Spain in September. The award was instituted in 1986 and carries a medal, diploma and a cash prize.

Ms. Amudha was nominated to the expert team of WMO. “It was decided during an convention that the mercury based devices must be replaced with digital ones by 2020. But, many developing countries did not initiate measures. My task was to submit a report on the status of alternatives to such instruments and assessing the factors limiting the countries from switching over to digital devices,” she said.

Ms. Amudha framed a questionnaire seeking 191 member countries to respond about the status of the use of mercury based instruments.

“Only 28 per cent of the developing countries responded. In Tamil Nadu, we are replacing mercury barometers used to measure atmospheric pressure in a phased manner. We now have digital barometers in 12 of the 18 observatories run by the department across the State. However, 24 part-time observatories are yet to get digital barometers,” she said.

Moreover, the department is still in the process of replacing mercury thermometers used to measure temperature across the country.

“My report was chosen for the award as it was considered useful to address the issue of enabling transition to digital instruments in developing countries and assist in policy decisions,” Ms. Amudha said.