Member of Delhi-based vishing gang arrested

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested a man believed to be the main associate of a New Delhi-based gang that illegally extracts the details of bank customers’ cards or accounts via phone.

A. Raja, 35, of Ponniamman Koil, Saligramam, was nabbed by the anti-bank fraud wing of the CCB on Saturday.

He was tracked following a complaint given by Vipin Thomas of SBI Cards and Payment Service Private Limited, Kandanchavadi, based on a report from a bank customer, Somaiya Gupta, who stated that he was cheated by a gang. Mr. Gupta complained that someone pretending to be a bank official spoke to him over phone and collected his card details. Then, the caller siphoned off ₹72,500 from his account.

A senior official of the CCB said, “The bank tracked how the money was routed. The gang purchased some goods through Flipkart to be delivered to a fictitious address in Chennai. Following the information, we followed the courier delivery man, who was supposed to deliver the goods to the addressee. Raja directed the man to another location where we nabbed him.” The police seized goods worth ₹72,500, two mobile phones, debit cards and SIM cards from him.

Raja allegedly acted as a commission agent for the gang, which was involved in the vishing. He used to receive goods purchased with the money siphoned off from customers.