Tamil superstars and Bollywood biggies are expected to be in attendance for the unveiling of the first look of the superstar's sequel to 'Enthiran' in Mumbai on November 20.

Tamil superstars and Bollywood biggies are expected to be in attendance for the unveiling of the first look of actor Rajinikanth's star-studded 2.0 , sequel to the actor's film with director Shankar, Enthiran , in Mumbai on November 20.

According to Raju Mahalingam, Creative Head and COO of Lyca Productions, the event will showcase how Tamil cinema has matched international standards through 2.0 , which has reportedly been produced at a whopping Rs. 350 crore by the company.

"Undoubtedly, this will be a global film. We have made sure that the film is of the highest quality and the audience will see what we have done on November 20," said Mr. Mahalingam.

He added that since the film was big, the production house was trying to organise a grand event. “The chairman of Lyca Mobile will also attend," he said.

The film, which will be in 3-D, is also expected to transform the exhibition business as theatres across Tamil Nadu are expected to install 3D screens. The event is also likely to see the participation of all the biggies involved, including actors Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, director Shankar and composer A. R. Rahman.