Meet on restoring water bodies

more-in

The condition of water bodies in city’s periphery would be reviewed to prepare an action plan for their restoration ahead of rainy season.

This was the major issue discussed at a review meeting held at Commissionerate of Revenue Administration on Wednesday.

Following a recent review meeting with Chief Minister, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration organised the meeting with representatives of various government agencies, including Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Collectorate and Water Resources Department. According to CRA officials, the status of water bodies in the peri-urban areas of Chennai and the extent of encroachments that need to be cleared were discussed. An action plan would be prepared to improve the water bodies and mitigate flood in the neighbouring areas, said an official.