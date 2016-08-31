The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University has directed the two medical students who tossed a dog off a terrace recently to pay Rs. 2 lakh each as penalty to the Animal Welfare Board of India.

Court’s interim order

The decision was taken following an interim order of the Madras High Court on August 10 directing the university to constitute a committee to decide on the quantum of penalty to be paid by the students.

A committee was constituted comprising S.V. Senthilnathan, dean of students, Parameswari, Controller of Examination, G. Kannabiran, Law Officer and the Registrar of the University, and the decision on the penalty was taken on Tuesday. The incident, which went viral on social media, led to the arrest of Gowtham Sudarshan, a final-year MBBS student of a private medical college, who flung the dog from the terrace of a building and Ashish Pal, who allegedly recorded the act.

The students were booked for animal cruelty under IPC sections 428 and 429 and under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.