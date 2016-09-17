Five medical luminaries were presented with lifetime contribution awards at the silver jubilee celebrations of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre on Friday.

Neurologist G. Arjundas, Madras ENT Research Foundation patron S. Kameswaran, Schizophrenia Research Foundation founder Sarada Menon, Cancer Institute, Adyar, chairperson, V. Shanta and physician K.V. Thiruvengadam were felicitated at the event for their enormous contribution to healthcare services in the country and were presented with the ‘DMDSC Lifetime Contribution Award’.

“25 villages in and around Kancheepuram district have been adopted by the hospital as part of its celebrations to make diabetes care accessible and affordable,” said V. Mohan, chairman of the Centre. Also, 100 ‘diabetes ambassadors’ were honoured for managing their health conditions over many years.

“There is a huge need for translational research and an overall, ecosystems approach to health,” said State Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan. In his address, he stressed the need for holistic means of treatment as well as translational research that would look at ways to tackle complications in diseases, prevention and on converting awareness into changes of behaviour.

Mohammed Abdul Ali, Prince of Arcot, T.P. Imbichammad, chairman and managing director, Avalon Technologies, and heads of the villages that have been adopted participated.