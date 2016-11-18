J.T. Venkateswarlu, Post Master General, Mails & BD Tamil Nadu, releases a special cover and My Stamp of Saint Teresa. N. Sankar, Chairman, The Sanmar Group, and N. Kumar (left), Vice Chairman, The Sanmar Group, look on. —Photo: V. Ganesan

As there is a lack of material in Tamil for doctors, patients, counsellors and caregivers, the government is planning to bring out books to address this need, said Md. Nasimuddin, Social Welfare Secretary.

He was addressing the inauguration of the 5th international conference and 13th national workshop on Early Intervention in Mental Retardation and Associated Disabilities organised by the Madhuram Narayanan Centre for Exceptional Children on Thursday.

Mr. Nasimuddin said that the government would initiate a State-wide census of the disabled as well.

A special cover and ‘My Stamp’ dedicated to Mother Teresa was released by J.T. Venkateswarulu, Postmaster General (Mails and Business Development), at an event in the evening. N. Sankar, Chairman, The Sanmar Group, received the first cover.

Recalling their association with Mother Teresa, Jaya Krishnaswamy, educationist, spoke about how the Upanayan Early Intervention Programme of the Madhuram Narayan Centre for Exceptional Children was launched by Mother Teresa in July 1992 in Kolkata.

Mr. Venkateswarulu said the postal department was honoured to be associated with the release of such special covers and stamps. “The state will host a philately exhibition after a gap of 16 years in January 2017, which, we hope, will attract people to view the stamps and inculcate an interest among many others,” he said.

Partha Pratim Majumder, Director, National Institute of Biomedical Genomics and Head of the Department of Human Genetics, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, delivered the third Air Vice Marshal V. Krishnaswamy memorial oration on ‘Perspectives on exceptional children through the lens of genes... and beyond.’