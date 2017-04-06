MD of Casa Grande arrested

more-in

The Central Crime Branch of the city police on Wednesday arrested K.R. Anerudhan (36), Managing Director of Casa Grande Private Limited, on charges of forgery in connection with the sale of villas in Perungudi.

Police sources said Kulasekaran of KAYES Estate entered into an agreement with Casa Grande for developing villas on 1.33 acres owned by the former on 50:50 joint venture basis in 2010. He also gave power of attorney in the name of the co-founders of Casa Grande — Anerudhan and M. Arunkumar — for obtaining building plan approvals.

The complainant alleged that instead of getting the approvals from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, Casa Grande forged documents to make it appear that the plot had been split into five. It then submitted the documents to the Town Panchayat.

Planning permission was obtained on the basis of the forged documents.

The issue came to light when Mr. Kulasekaran came to sell his portion. He lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Branch in 2015 alleging that Casa Grande had cheated him of ₹20 crore. The FIR cited Mr. Anerudhan and Mr. Arunkumar as accused.

The CCB arrested Mr. Anerudhan for offences under Sections 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will,etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate, Alandur, and remanded to judicial custody in Puzhal jail.