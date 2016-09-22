The Medical Council of India has permitted two new self-financing colleges — Ponnayan Ramanujam Institute of Medical Sciences in Mahabalipuram and Annai Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Sriperumbudur to admit students. The colleges have been permitted to admit 150 students each and surrender 97 seats each to the government pool, as is the norm.

The MCI has also permitted Karpagam Faculty of Medical Sciences and Research, Coimbatore; Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College, Perambalur; Madha Medical College, Kundrathur; and Sree Moogambigai Institute of Medical Sciences, Kanyakumari, to admit students.

Together, these colleges have surrendered 593 seats. When counselling began there were 735 seats, including those surrendered by the institutions.

Ragas Dental College has also been permitted to admit students. There were 18 seats in government dental college and 1,196 seats in self-financing medical colleges. As many as 280 seats have been surrendered by these colleges to the government pool, officials said. The seats surrendered by the self-financing colleges will be filled during the ongoing second phase of counselling. When counselling began on Wednesday students like Pujitha, N. Lakshmi and K. Sruthi had little hope. While Pujitha had the required cut-off marks for a seat in a self-financing college, Lakshmi had cleared NEET and was admitted to a self-financing college. She hoped to be admitted to a college through government quota as the fees would be lower.