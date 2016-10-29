A 23-year-old mason was arrested by the police for allegedly attacking a woman worker, who refused to work on Deepavali.

According to the police, Rathinavel (23), the mason, a native of Vennandur in Namakkal district, was working at a construction site near a railway reservation counter in Royapuram.

V. Kala (30), from Rasipuram in Namakkkal district, was working as a daily wage labourer under his supervision. On Thursday, Kala sought Rathinavel’s permission to leave for home the next day.

However, Rathinavel said that she could go only after the completion of pending work.

The duo quarelled over the issue and Rathinavel attacked her on the head with a sickle.

Passers-by rushed her to a hospital and the Royapuram Rathinavel was arrested, police sources said.

He was remanded to judicial custody.