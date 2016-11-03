The Madras High Court on Wednesday closed the public interest litigation (PIL) moved by the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) seeking a judicial probe into the 2013 violence in Marakkanam. Ordering closure, the court noted: “We may state that if the citizens realise their own responsibility, the occasion for such occurrences or the police intervention would not arise. This requires greater social responsibility, more so on the part of the political forces, so as to not have unnecessary provocation on these issues.” The PIL moved by G.K. Mani, president of PMK, prayed the court to order a judicial enquiry headed by a retired judge of the court to go into the incidence of violence at Marakkanam in Villupuram district on April 25, 2013 and subsequent acts/events leading to “illegal arrests” and “misuse of powers” by the officials.

The petitioner prayed that the probe must also examine misuse of the preventive laws like the Goondas Act and the National Security Authority Act, based on which suitable action against officials found guilty of lapses could be taken and adequate compensation paid to the victims.

In this context, senior counsel for the petitioner said that the latter would not press for the original relief (for judicial probe), but wanted to bestow consideration as to how to avoid such situations in the future.

Submitting a research paper titled “Human Rights and Policing”,which enlists landmark Supreme Court directives and National Human Rights Commission guidelines, the counsel wanted the State government to adopt the guiding principles on how the police should handle even provocative situations.

Recording the submissions, the Bench said, “We do believe that this aspect needs attention in view of the frequent recurrence of such incidents in the State and as a preventive exercise.

“The government should, thus, help the police get a guiding document .”