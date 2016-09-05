The Pallikaranai police are waiting for the post-mortem examination report to proceed further in the case of the death of a man in Kovilambakkam.

Ketan Gupta (33), a former cabin crew supervisor in a private airline, was found dead in his apartment in Thamizhkudimagan Nagar, on August 16. He was estranged from his wife and living alone. The police were alerted by residents of neighbouring flats after a foul smell emanated from his apartment.

Police broke open the door which had been locked from inside and found the body. They registered a case of unnatural death.

Rajendra Gupta, father of the deceased, said that Ketan had not shown any signs of depression. “I had called Ketan on August 13. He sounded very happy,” he said.

The post-mortem was completed on August 18 and the body was handed over to the family.

“The report is yet to be received as the doctor is on leave. Once we receive the report, the case will be investigated further,” a senior police officer said.