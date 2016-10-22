: Stakeholders in management education have called for reorientation in the field to suit the changing dynamics of the business environment.

“To differentiate themselves in the dynamic environment, business schools today need to elevate the concept of innovation such that it becomes the defining characteristic of the mission of the business school. Business schools should aim to explore new frontiers and promote higher integration among themselves, the community and the global environment,” Professor Amitabh Mattoo, director, Australia India Institute, said here on Friday.

He was addressing the CII Regional Conclave on management education here.

Nandini Rangaswamy, chairperson, CII-SR Education Sub-Committee, said that India has about 5,500 B-schools, of which over 3,300 are AICTE-approved.

G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology, said the lawmakers and the colleges should work together to deliver quality education.

“But unfortunately, the interaction happens only in courts,” he quipped.