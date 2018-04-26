Next Story
Chennai

Man sustains injuries in quarrel, dies

A 26-year-old person died of injuries he sustained after he was pushed down by three persons near a petty shop in Poonamallee.

According to the police, Hariram, of Poonamallee, was standing near a petty shop. Three persons who came on motorcycles on opposite sides got into a quarrel when their bikes grazed each other. Hariram, who was reportedly inebriated, intervened and the trio pushed him down. He was grievously injured after his head hit a stone. He died at the Government Royapettah Hospital on Wednesday. The police arrested Perumal, 43, and are on the lookout for the other two.

Man murders wife

A 56-year-old man murdered his wife after a quarrel broke out between them at their house in Vysarapadi on Wednesday.

According to the police, Mubarak Begum, 52, and her husband Abdul were living with their daughter and son-in-law. Police claim that Abdul used to come home drunk and fight with his wife, demanding money from her.

On Wednesday morning, he reportedly dropped a large stone on her head.

