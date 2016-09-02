A man who was sleeping under a hydraulic dumper was crushed to death in the early hours of Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim, Muthuvel of Kancheepuram, raised the dumper and slept beneath it, to protect himself from the rain. However, due to a hydraulic failure, the dumper came down on him. Passers-by alerted the police. Police rushed to the spot and retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. The police have begun investigation.