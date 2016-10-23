A taxi-driver, convicted of murdering his septuagenarian stepfather in Kodambakkam in 2012, was sentenced to life by a Sessions Court here.

According to the police, Srinivasan, a taxi driver at the Central Railway Station, murdered his stepfather Muthusamy (74), an ex-serviceman in Kamarajar Colony, over a property dispute.

After the death of his first wife, Muthusamy of Dindigul was living with Srinivasan’s mother Laxmi, who was employed as a domestic help. Laxmi also has a daughter.

Srinivasan insisted that Muthusamy sell a property in Thiruneermalai and give him the money.

He frequently quarrelled with him over the issue. Infuriated over being denied the money, Srinivasan attacked Muthusamy with a knife.

The septuagenarian died while being taken to hospital. The XV Additional Sessions Court convicted Srinivasan of murder, sentencing him to life besides imposing fine of Rs. 15,000.