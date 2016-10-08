A daily-wage labourer was murdered by another labourer at the Koyambedu wholesale market on Thursday.

Police said the deceased, K. Kannan (43) of Thungapuram, Ariyalur district was working as a daily wager for 20 years at the market which deals with wholesale of lemons.

On Thursday night, he was drinking liquor with another labourer Anandan and the conversation turned into an altercation.

In a fit of rage, Anandan hit Kannan with a soda bottle and fled. Kannan died on the spot.

On hearing about the incident, Kaliyamurthy, Kannan’s brother rushed to the spot and later lodged a complaint with Koyambedu Police Station.

Nabbed within an hour

A special team of police immediately swung into action and launched a search for the killer. Within an hour, the special team apprehended Anandan (24) near the wholesale market.

He was remanded to judicial custody.