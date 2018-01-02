Man kills friend over dispute in a game of cards

more-in

A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death by his friend following a dispute over a game of cards, on Monday at Villivakkam. The victim, Prakash, who was a private firm employee, lived with his parents in ICF Colony. His friend Surya took him early in the morning under the pretext of celebrating New Year. Both consumed alcohol and suddenly, Surya drew a knife and stabbed Prakash, who fell into a ditch.

Two days ago, Prakash had attacked Surya after a dispute while playing cards. To take revenge, Surya hatched a plan to kill him. Following an investigation, the ICF Police arrested Surya from his house.

Meanwhile, an unidentified person was found dead in a bush near Annai Sathia burial ground, Anna Nagar. The body had several cuts. Police sent the body for post-mortem.