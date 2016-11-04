The Police arrested a 56-year-old man in Virugambakkam for allegedly aiding in the misappropration of funds of a private company.

According to the police, in 2012, the general manager of the TVS Sundaram Fasteners in Padi logded a complaint with the commissionerate alleging that a senior executive, Venkatesan, had swindled Rs. 2 crore by furnishing fake documents.

The interrogation revealed that Venkatesan had created a fictious account in the name of his friend Parthasarathy. He obtained demand drafts for materials from the company but he did not supplied the materials. Venkatesan credited the demand drafts in the account of his friend.

The prime accused Venkatesan had been arrested earlier and Parthasarathy was arrested on Thursday by the Central Crime Branch.