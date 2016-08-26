The city police on Thursday apprehended a youth on charges of throwing acid on an employee of the Income Tax Department in Anna Nagar on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, two unidentified men hurled acid on Mohit (23), a native of Madhya Pradesh, who is living in a Central Revenue Quarters at Anna Nagar with two of his colleagues. The incident occurred when Mohit was alone in the apartment.

Around 9 p.m., the assailants, who wore helmets, knocked on Mohit’s door and hurled acid on him before fleeing the scene. The police arrested one of the accused, G. Prabhu (30), after the victim identified him. A police officer said: “Prabhu, a resident of K.K. Nagar, had previously worked with the I-T Department before he was removed from service. He currently works for a private company.”

Police said the incident took place as a result of enmity between the victim and the accused