M. Mahalingam, a patient undergoing dialysis at Government Stanley Hospital, died at Beach Station on Monday. He is believed to have been on his way to the hospital.

According to another patient who also undergoes dialysis at the hospital, Mr. Mahalingam reached Beach Station around 11 a.m. along with his mother.

“He was breathless and unable to walk,” the patient said. “He was lying there for some time. An 108 ambulance that arrived at the scene later declared him dead, and the body was then taken to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for a post-mortem examination,” said Jayaram Venkatesan of Arrappor Iyakkam.

Dean of Government Stanley Hospital Ponnambalam Namasivayam said Mr. Mahalingam, who had chronic kidney disease, had been on dialysis for two years. “He came in twice a week. He had come on Friday for a session and was coming again on Monday,” he said.

The Egmore Government Railway Police have registered a case.

Mr. Mahalingam, 35, was from a village in Villupuram district. He was one of the 16 patients (two have since died) who contracted Hepatitis C after undergoing dialysis at the hospital.

Last year, the patients received Rs. 3 lakh as interim compensation from the government. An additional amount of Rs. 2 lakh has not been given as yet, the patients say. A government source however said the additional compensation of Rs. 2 lakh for 14 patients has been sanctioned and will be disbursed shortly.