When they started consuming it, they found a black-coloured object in the curd that was later found to be a leech.

A man and his daughter were admitted to the government hospital in Chromepet on Friday after consuming curd purchased from a grocery shop nearby. Moses (45), a resident of Mumoorthi Nagar and his daughter Jenifer (18), purchased a curd packet from a shop near their house.

When they started consuming it, they found a black-coloured object in the curd that was later found to be a leech. Both of them developed nausea and dehydration after some time and were rushed to the hospital. They are recuperating after treatment by the doctors and likely to be discharged soon.

When he approached the Chromepet police, they refused to take action and suggested that the case may be referred to the food safety officer at Pallavaram Municipality. A complaint has been filed and an investigation is under progress, municipal officials said.