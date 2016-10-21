A police team from Virudhunagar investigating the case of a youth who was shot dead recently in a bus has apprehended a person from Manipur staying in Kodungaiyur on charges of supplying a country-made pistol to the suspected killer.

On October 12, K. Karuppasamy (23), was shot dead at Sattur in Virudhunagar district. The assailant jumped out of the bus that had slowed down at the Padanthal junction and escaped within minutes. Police recovered the country-made pistol that was buried near a waterbody. The prime accused Rafique surrendered in a Madurai court. Based on his confession, the police arrested six persons including three women and a juvenile, who had allegedly abetted the murder. Rafique allegedly shot Karuppasamy to avenge the murder of his son in July. The police found that the gun was procured from Robert Kennedy of Manipur. Kennedy runs a shop at Burma Bazaar.