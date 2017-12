more-in

The Narcotics Intelligence Bureau arrested a man who procured opium through courier from Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the accused S. Balasubramanian alias Suman in Hanumanthan Street, T. Nagar. Thirty-five grams of opium worth around ₹35 lakh in the open market was recovered from him. According to the police, the accused got addicted to the drug while he was working in a software company in the U.S.