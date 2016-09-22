Participants at a consultation on making a ‘Malnutrition-free Tamil Nadu’ on Wednesday suggested a multi-pronged strategy, including an increase in the quantity of pulses distributed through the public distribution system.

Other strategies are ensuring consumption of more millets, educating doctors and healthcare personnel on the importance of breast feeding newborns within an hour of birth and setting up of rooftop gardens. Organised by the M.S.Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), the participants who were from UNICEF, various NGOs, government departments and the State Planning Commission, said that there was a need to ensure that millets were not polished before consumption.

UNICEF’s Farhat Saiyed said there was a need to ensure that children consumed iron and iodine supplements provided to them. She also called for proper data management about such supplements supplied in schools.

MSSRF founder and agricultural scientist M.S.Swaminathan called for the formation of a forum involving the State Planning Commission and UNICEF to work for a malnutrition-free State.

He said a pilot project should be launched soon and it should be replicated throughout the State. He lauded the Tamil Nadu government for successfully running the ICDS Scheme and the mid-day meal scheme.

UNICEF’s Job Zachariah said nutrition must take centre stage as it impacted their overall development.

K.R.Jahanmohan, Head of Division, Policy Planning, State Planning Commission, said the government was taking steps to promote nutritious foods.

