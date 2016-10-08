: Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani on Friday strongly argued for reducing the number of public holidays, pointing out that holidays on religious festivals could be made optional for people following other faiths.

In a statement here, he said Justice Rathinavel Pandian, chairman of the Sixth Pay Commission, had already said that India was the only country that had maximum number of holidays and had made a recommendation for reducing public holidays.

“Holidays, particularly continuous holidays, have made people lazy,” he alleged.

He said October 8 was the second Saturday of the month and it was followed by a Sunday, Ayudha Pooja on October 10, Vijayadasami on October 11 and Moharram on October 12.