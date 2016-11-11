Curbs should not be imposed, says TNCC chief

The Centre is causing severe hardship to low-income groups, daily wage workers, home-makers and elderly people by asking for various identity proofs to exchange the Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 currency notes, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president S. Thirunavukkarasar said.

In a statement on Thursday, he said the government should make it easier for people to exchange the now-demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes without imposing conditions.

“About 2.87 crore people in India file Income Tax returns every year. Out of this, 1.62 crore people do not pay tax as they are below the threshold limit. So, only about 1.25 crore people pay income tax,” he said.

Pointing out that only about one per cent of the total population in the country pays income tax, the TNCC president said that if the announcement and procedures were aimed at making it compulsory to bring them under the tax purview, there is no greater inconvenience than the present arrangements.

“The government should ensure that the poor people in this country are able to exchange whatever little money they possess easily without putting them through the trouble of asking for documents or conditions,” he added.