Passing-through trains connecting Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Yeshwantpur and Bengaluru with Dhanbad, Gorakhpur, Barauni, Muzaffurpur, Korba, Shalimar and Guwahati will not touch Chennai Central.

To make way for the final leg of the project to complete the fifth and sixth railway lines between Moore Market Complex and Basin Bridge station to ensure faster movement of trains between Chennai and Arakkonam, Southern Railway administration has planned major changes in the operation of long-distance and suburban train services with immediate effect till October.

Passing-through trains connecting Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Yeshwantpur and Bengaluru with Dhanbad, Gorakhpur, Barauni, Muzaffurpur, Korba, Shalimar and Guwahati will not touch Chennai Central.

Instead, the trains will halt at Perambur with additional stoppage time between September 6 and October 10.

Additional electrical muliple units would be arranged for commuters to reach Chennai Beach and Avadi.

The Chennai Central– Howrah express will depart from Chennai Beach between September 6 and October 10, Divisional Railway Manager Anupam Sharma told reporters on Saturday.

A press note said that the changes were being made as the project to execute the fifth and sixth lines had entered its final phase and will be completed by October 7.