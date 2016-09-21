: The main electoral rolls for the local body polls have been released for all local bodies, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) said in a release on Tuesday.

The supplementary electoral roll based on the draft electoral rolls released by the Election Commission of India as on September 1, 2016 would be prepared by election officials before September 26, it said, adding they have been advised to include applications for inclusion of names in electoral rolls till the last day for filing nominations.

The work for printing of booth slips would commence by September 27 and would be completed by October 1, it added. When The Hindu asked for the total number of voters in the main electoral rolls released, an official of the TNSEC said it was not available yet as they were still collecting the details from various centres.