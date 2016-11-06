The discussion in the Senate of the University of Madras on Saturday was primarily focused on the reconstitution of the convenor committee and appointment of a Vice-Chancellor.

The convenor committee which was constituted to run the university until a V-C is appointed includes A. Karthik, Higher Education secretary; Rajendra Ratnoo, director of Technical Education and J. Ajeeth Prasath Jain, senior principal of Bhavan’s Vidyashram.

Soon after the Senate meeting began, S. Karunanidhi, Head, Department of Psychology, was nominated the chairman. J. Gandhiraj, a member, raised the issue of the note to the convenor committee on the action taken regarding complaints of financial irregularities.

S. Manivasakan of the UGC Centre for South and South East Asian Studies, said the convenor committee should be reconstituted. S. Sumathi, chairperson of the sexual harassment of women complaints committee, said complainants were continually approaching her for redress of their grievances but she had no answer as the files had not been cleared by the convenor committee.

Mr. Gandhiraj persisted with his query to which Mr. Karunanidhi responded, “The existing condition of the university is that we want a Vice-Chancellor.” To this, Mr. Gandhiraj said, “All files are pending. The three persons in the committee have to sign but they have not done so.”

Syndicate member G. Ravindran suggested that the Senate should resolve to recommend to the Governor-Chancellor “to reconstitute the convenor committee as the students and faculty are struggling.” Another member, Jothi Sivagnanam added that the committee “had not met even once since the former V-C R. Thandavan left office.”

Mr. Karunanidhi maintained that since he was officiating on behalf of the Chancellor as the Chairman of the Senate he could not allow a resolution to reconstitute the search panel or the convenor committee instituted by the Chancellor. He suggested the members draft a memorandum and get the signatures of all members.

Meanwhile, S.S. Sundaram, head of the Department of Indian History, was elected to the Syndicate. He will replace S. Sriman Narayanan, Head, Department of Analytical Chemistry, who has retired..

