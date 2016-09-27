The nine advocates who have been made judges of the court.— Photo : Special Arrangement

Fifteen persons are likely to be sworn in judges of the Madras High Court in a week or two. This will increase the sitting strength of the judges in the court from the existing 39 to 54, against the sanctioned strength of 75.

The nine lawyers who are being elevated as judges on Monday wrote their names in the ‘Devanagari’ script fulfilling a formality before their appointments are officially made.

They are V. Parthiban, R. Subramanian, M. Govindaraj, M. Sundar, R. Sureshkumar, Nisha Banu, M.S. Ramesh, S.M. Subramanian and Anitha Sumanth.

Similarly, six other persons in the cadre of district judges are also being elevated as the judges of the High Court. The list includes present Registrar General of the High Court Ravindran, Velmurugan, Bhaskaran, G. Jayachandran, Basheer Ahmed (Retired) and Karthikeyan.