Sleuths of Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Wednesday arrested Guna, an accomplice of Vendhar Movies producer S. Madhan, for allegedly cheating an MBBS aspirant.

According to the police, Gun was arrested based on a complaint filed by Jayachandran.

Along with Guna, who is an accountant, another man named Sudhir was cited as an accused in the FIR.

Both of them are associated with Madhan, the police said.

Mr. Jayachandran said he had paid money to Sudhir at the instance of Madhan, and that the cash was later handed over to Guna.

But they failed to keep their promise to get him a seat.

Guna was produced before the Saidapet court and remanded to judicial custody.

He was lodged in Central Prison, Puzhal.