Bengal comes to Chennai

more-in

Jhaal muri, gurer sandesh, soothing strains of Rabindra Sangeet in the background and muffled sounds of conversations in Bangla. Sounds like a scene straight out of West Bengal, but it’s not. We are very much in Tamil Nadu, Chennai to be specific, where MaalGaadi, the multi-designer boutique in Besant Nagar, dons a Bengali avatar in preparation for its latest pop up ‘Travelling Trunk: Made in Bengal.’

Love for the state

Started by Kolkata-based stylist Chikky Goenka in 2016, the concept is an attempt to promote Bengal fashion. It showcases a range of designs and textiles from the eastern state. “Being born and brought up in Bengal, I am deeply connected to its streets, art, culture, food, festival and fashion,” says Goenka, who does everything, right from ideation and curation to marketing for Made in Bengal.

So far, Goenka has organised seven pop ups in five cities. The first one was in Delhi last year, followed by Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Guwahati and Jaipur. The Summer 2017 edition, that will take place in the city, showcases the works of 24 designers, including Sayantan Sarkar, Debashri Samanta, Sneha Arora, Eshaani Jayaswal, Divya Sheth, Rishi & Soujit and Vasundhara Mantri. There will be jewellery, bags and accessories and clothes befitting the hot and humid season — summer dresses, maxis, gowns, crop tops, tunics, kurtis and cotton Benarasi saris. The aim is to create a different experience while you shop. That’s why even the décor has elements of Bengal, including origami in the shape of fish.

(Travelling Trunk: Made in Bengal will take place on April 7 and 8 at MaalGaadi, Besant Nagar.)