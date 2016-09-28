Tamil lyricist N. Annamalai died after a heart attack on Tuesday night. He was 49 years old and is survived by his wife and four-year-old daughter.

Mr. Annamalai had penned the lyrics for movies including Vattaikaran , Velayudham , Naan and Uthamaputhiran .

Music Director Vijay Antony, who had worked with the lyricist in several films, including his latest release Pichaikaran , tweeted his condolences.

Playback singer Velmurugan, who knew the lyricist, said that the body of Mr. Annamalai would be brought to his house from KMC on Thursday morning.