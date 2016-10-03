A lorry coming from Vyasarpadi to Mint plunged into the Buckingham Canal after crashing into the parapet wall of the Basin Bridge in north Chennai in the early hours of Monday.

Prakash (18) drowned to death in the accident and the police are investigating to find out who was driving the vehicle at the time of accident.

According to initial reports, the lorry, bearing Andhra Pradesh registration number, rammed the platform and subsequently hit the parapet wall of the bridge before plunging into the Cooum River.

Police and fire service personnel are involved in rescue operation at the accident spot. Washerrmenpet Station police are investigating the case and further probe is on.

(Video: V. Ganesasn)

(An earlier version of this article said that two persons had been killed in the accident. Only one person has died. The error is regretted.)