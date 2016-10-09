Model code lifted after Madras HC sets aside notification for local body polls

The Chennai Corporation has started removing the lock and seal in the offices of elected representatives after the model code was lifted, following an order of the Madras High Court thar set aside the notification for the local body polls.

The Mayor, chairpersons of standing committees, zonal chairpersons and sitting councillors will hold office till October 24.

But the offices of most of the standing committee members and zonal chairpersons remain closed as the elected representatives are reportedly reluctant to return.

No telecom services

The telecom services to the official mobile numbers of councillors continue to be suspended. Residents have reportedly been unable to report civic issues to councillors. Currently, 192 of the 200 councillors are in office. Many of the councillors said the officials did not inform them about the removal of lock and seal in their offices.

DMK councillor Deva Jawahar said the lock and seal of Ward 65 councillor office has not been removed. “I have not visited the office yet. I will visit office and meet residents after the lock and seal is removed by officials,” said Mr.Jawahar.

Many AIADMK councillors also are yet to visit the ward offices. Ward 1 councillor A. Ezhilarasi who used to regularly visit the ward office to listen to residents’ grievances said she stopped going to the ward office after announcement of elections. “I used to reach ward office at 9 a.m. after completing field inspection at 7 a.m. Some residents visit ward office also to inform about civic issues relating to other departments,” she said.

Meanwhile, Corporation officials said that some pending filed may be cleared and delayed work may be sped up.