The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) has called for a meeting of representatives from all recognised political parties here on Tuesday over the two-phase rural and urban local body polls scheduled on October 17 and 19.

The meeting would be convened at the Commission premises at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, an official release stated.

The Commission has also requested the Fire and Rescue Services Department to direct its officials in all districts to ensure safety and security arrangements in counting centres from the first day of counting on October 23 to the last day of polls on October 24.

A total of 27 IAS officials and eight Revenue Divisional Officers, who have been appointed as observers for the polls have been asked to reach their respective districts before October 4.

2.5 lakh nominations

Till October 1, about 2.5 lakh nominations have been received across the State. Monday was the last day for receiving nominations.

The nominations would be scrutinsied on October 4 and the candidates intending to withdraw their nominations can do so on October 6. All those elected would assume charge on October 24.

Local bodies under the Greater Chennai Corporation would go to the polls during the second phase on October 19.

Over 1.31 lakh posts in rural and urban local bodies would be filled through the direct polls in the two-phase polls.