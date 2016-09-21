A look at the Chennai metro trains. Photo: M.Vedhan

It covers 8.6 km with six stations — Little Mount, Guindy, Alandur, Nanganallur Road, Meenambakkam and Chennai airport.

The day is finally here. The second stretch of the Chennai Metro Rail, connecting Little Mount and the airport, was thrown open to the public on Wednesday, with its inauguration by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa through video conferencing.

Here are the updates by Sunitha Sekar:

Coaches running full in the first service of Chennai Metro from Airport to Little Mount @TheHindu @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/tjvXb1Gkr2 — Sunitha Sekar (@SunithaSekar) September 21, 2016

12:00 pm: The second stretch is inagurated. Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu flags off the train at Airport Metro Station

11:50 am: Chief Minister Jayalalithaa delivers the special address at the inauguration of Chennai Metro

Video: M.Vedhan

11:45 am: So far Rs. 10,000 crore released for phase I project of Chennai Metro, says Venkaiah Naidu

11:40 am: With opening of second stretch, now,19 km of Chennai Metro will be operational of the total 45 km in phase I project

11:35 am: Chief Minister Jayalalithaa has arrived to inaugurate Chennai Metro through video conferencing

11:26 am: Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to inaugurate the second stretch of Chennai Metro in a few minutes

11:25 am: Two women drivers M Hamsaveni and A Nalini to steer the first two trains

11:20 am: Currently, the fares range between Rs. 10 and 40 and for special class, from Rs. 20-80. St. Thomas Mount station too will be inaugurated on Wednesday along with the second stretch, but sources said it is yet to receive the mandatory approval from Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS).

11:15 am: Commuters from Koyambedu travelling to Chennai airport will have to change trains at Alandur. Commuters from Little Mount or Chennai airport travelling to Koyambedu will have to switch trains too. Sources said the fare for travel from Koyambedu to Chennai airport, a distance of about 15 km, will be Rs. 50.

11:10 am: The second stretch covers 8.6 km with six stations — Little Mount, Guindy, Alandur, Nanganallur Road, Meenambakkam and Chennai airport. Alandur station will be a junction with two levels linking the stretches — Koyambedu to Alandur (upper level) and Little Mount to Chennai airport (lower level).

11:07 am: Here is the first look of Chennai airport Metro station

11:05 am:

First train of Chennai Metro to be flagged off from Chennai airport in half hour @TheHindu @the_hindu #MetrotoAirport pic.twitter.com/Y6G6FMps1H — Sunitha Sekar (@SunithaSekar) September 21, 2016

11:00 am: Chennai Metro started its first service in 9 km stretch from Koyambedu to Alandur in June last year

10:45 am: The second stretch of CMRL connecting Little Mount and Chennai airport runs for a distance of 8 kms.

10:30 am: Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu to take a ride in Chennai Metro from Chennai airport. Chief Minister Jayalalithaa will inaugurate the metro.