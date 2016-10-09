‘Roads laid without cold milling and lack of cross drainage caused localised flooding’

It is time to plan storm water drain system in a pragmatic and systematic way and link it effectively with the natural waterways. There is a need to understand the difference between water logging and floods, says Balaji Narasimhan, associate professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras.

Mr. Narasimhan is one of the authors of the report on Chennai 2015 that provided a rapid assessment of the event. He along with S. Murty Bhallamudi, professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, made a presentation at the Chennai Water Forum, which is under way at Kalakshetra Foundation. The three-day forum hosted by Goethe Institut / Max Mueller concluded on Saturday.

Besides inadequate capacity of the drainage system, the study found that roads laid without cold milling and lack of cross drainage infrastructure caused localised flooding. Water-logging happens when rain that falls on particular land is unable to drain because of lack of proper drainage network.

The report touches upon aspects of rainfall, drainage network, reservoirs, and health impact.

“We wanted to compile data and provide a quick assessment of the event to help more scientific studies and address increasing instances of urban flooding,” said Mr. Narasimhan.

“We found that release from Chembarambakkam reservoir alone was not the only reason for large-scale flooding of the city last December. It is a small piece in a puzzle. Flood waters that joined from water bodies upstream and undefined water courses also caused the massive flooding,” he said.

“People must take ownership of minor drainage system and maintain them, The storm-water drains must be designed taking into account the climate change and high intensity rainfall,” said Mr. Narasimhan.

The concluding day of the forum had discussions and presentations on importance of rainwater harvesting and citizen’s initiatives in protecting water bodies and organisations like Arappor Iyakam and Environmentalist Foundation of India.