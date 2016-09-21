Residents of the city can expect cloudy skies and and light showers during the late evening hours for two more days.

An upper air cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal is cited to be the reason for the increase in cloud cover. The temperature has dipped drastically due to the overcast skies. On Tuesday, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius, nearly four degrees below normal.

According to S. Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, this will bring some showers over the northern parts of the State.

“However, we may not get heavy rain. There will be light showers in the Kanyakumari region too as the wind pattern will change during this time of the season,” he said.

Heavy spells of rains last week helped bridge the rainfall deficit in the city. While the weather observatory in Nungambakkam has recorded 442.1 mm of rainfall, which is nearly 50 mm in excess, Meenambakkam has registered 437.3 mm, which is 6 mm above average for the season since June 1.

The State so far has recorded 233 mm of rainfall against the average of 248.3 mm since June 1. But meteorologists note that excess or deficit within 19 per cent of the normal rainfall is considered normal.

Another fortnight of rain

While the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from some parts of western Rajasthan, Mr. Balachandran said there was nearly a fortnight left for the monsoon activity to wind up in the region.

The meteorological department forecasts that the maximum temperature will remain at 33 degree Celsius till Thursday and rain or thundershowers are likely in some areas.