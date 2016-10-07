A sessions court in Poonamallee on Thursday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for a murder committed in 2011, and acquitted one person for want of evidence against him.

The II Additional District and Sessions Judge E.M.K.S. Siddharthan convicted them of murder and sentenced the four to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.1,000 each on them.

According to the Additional Public Prosecutor, Avadi Tank Factory police arrested Siranjeevi, Vijayakanth, Kaliyappan, Jaiganesh and Prakash, residents of Villivakkam, as accused in connection with murder of Baskaran (25) in 2011.

Baskaran had the habit of demanding money from his sister and her husband Jaiganesh for his day-to-day expenses. Baskaran had quarrelled with Jaiganesh. He also had a dispute with Jaiganesh’s younger brother Siranjeevi. The prosecution charged that Siranjeevi and the three others, at the instigation of Jaiganesh, forced Baskaran to consume alcohol and took him in an auto to a burial ground near Avadi. They then smashed his head with a stone and stabbed him.

The court convicted Siranjeevi, Vijayakanth, Kaliyappan, and Prakash for the murder, while Jaiganesh was acquitted.