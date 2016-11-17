A life sentence convict died due to ill health at Government Royapettah Hospital on Wednesday.

According to police, G. Appu alias Appuraj, of Thousand Lights, was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital from Puzhal prison on November 13.

Sources said the cause of death was pneumonia.

A senior hospital official said he had been admitted with breathlesness and developed a chest infection and pneumonia.

Appuraj was arrested by the police in connection with a murder case and was convicted in 2011 by a court.

Earlier, on November 4, the prisoner accidentally swallowed a bell pin at the Central Prison in Puzhal and later was admitted to the hospital, police claimed.

He swallowed the pin while trying to use it as a toothpick, they added.