‘Let the new generation too fall in love with Ashokamitran’s books’

Writers, artists and journalists came together on Thursday to pay rich tributes to eminent Tamil writer Ashokamitran, who passed away recently. They lamented the fact that he was not awarded the Gnanapith for his rich contribution to literature over a span of 65 years, writing largely about the urban middle class and human psychology.

Lyricist Vairamuthu said that writers do not write for any reader, at times even their family members don’t read their stories; like the moon does not rise for the lillies that will bloom in its light. “They write, not for cash prizes, shawls and citations but only so that their works are read,” he said. The best tribute to Ashokamitran, the lyricist said, would be to buy his books and make them available in libraries so that new generations of readers will fall in love with his works.

Writer Prapanchan, who spoke about their fights and friendship for the past 45 years, said that to many, Ashokamitran’s stories would seem as if they had nothing in them, but they would have everything that a story needed. Though known for his subtle humour in his writings and speech, Ashokamitran also criticised subtly.

Artist Achuthan Kudallur, who recalled his long association with Ashokamitran, spoke about his love for bicycles. “There used to be a time when we used to sit and talk at Kriya Ramakrishnan’s house for hours together and go to watch movies including those by Sathyajit Ray,” he said adding that those were very beautiful times in Madras.

Kavitha Publications Chockalingam recalled how he had brought out Ashokamitran’s works in a jumbo volume and how the author suggested that smaller books could also be brought out. “I had the opportunity to travel to Erode and back for a meeting with him, I was amazed at his will power,” he said.

Sashi Kumar, Chairman, Asian College of Journalism, recalled how he had taken the rights of one of his novels in the 1980s to make it into a film but could never make it.

“He called me after several years and asked if I could hand over the rights to someone else, who wanted to make the film... and went on to add that he was not sure if that person would make it either.”

Writer and orator Thamizhachi Thangapandian said when Ashokamitran’s name is mentioned, his works and the characters he created come to our minds.

Theatre personality and Ashokamitran’s translator A.V.Dhanushkodi and journalist Kavitha Muralidharan spoke about his ability to write in English and Tamil.

His youngest son T. Ramakrishnan, an Associate Editor with The Hindu, spoke about his remarkable memory, interest in sports and urge to learn new things. He had learnt to use a laptop and a tab and was comfortable with them, he said.