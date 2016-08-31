Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
If you have problem in your locality, solve it together as a city. Join Friends of Chennai, an initiative by The Hindu »
Madras Beats 2016
The Hindu Group is proud to present ‘Madras Beats 2016’, a tribute to our city that remains eternally young. Happy Madras Day! »
Madras was, and has been, a crucible of cultures, traditions and beliefs. In the last instalment of our series chronicling the various persons, places and events that shaped the city, we take a... »