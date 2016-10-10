Currency volatility causes fall in earnings

Leather exporters are feeling the heat from the dramatic fall of pound last week as customers are unwilling to pay higher prices, according to Rafeeque Ahmed, chairman, Council for Leather Exports.

The pound movement has been volatile last week, with a steep fall of 6 per cent a few minutes, before recovering. British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that the formal process of Britain’s exit from the European Union ((EU) would start by end of March.

There are concerns that Great Britain will retain control over immigration, which will restrict access to the market.

“The pound had fallen after Brexit vote in June and now it has again begun falling drastically. This has put leather exporters in a spot of bother,” Mr. Ahmed said. It is difficult to diversify into other markets in a short time.

The U.K. and the European Union are the key markets for leather exporters.

Mr. Ahmed said the U.K. alone accounted for 14 per cent of leather exports while the European Union accounted for 65 per cent.

According to him, textile exporters and other engineering service providers were facing tough times because of the uncertainty over the process of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

He urged the government to provide some short-term relief to overcome the current situation.

Leather exports declined 8 per cent to $ 451 million in August because of slow down in demand from European Union.

In 2015-16, export of leather and leather products stood at $5.85 billion against $6.49 billion the previous fiscal, a 9.86 per cent fall.

“Our main market is the EU and it is not in good shape. Demand is not picking up,” Mr. Ahmed said.

A. Sakthivel, regional chairman of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), said exporters had started losing market share in key markets such as the EU and the U.S.

They were facing competitors from countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and so on which had free trade agreements.