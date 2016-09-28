With a cross-section of political leaders recently paying homage to Vignesh, a young functionary of the Naam Tamilar Katchi who committed self-immolation in Chennai demanding the release of Cauvery water, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan, a self-avowed Tamil nationalist, on Wednesday in a welcome move urged political parties not to eulogise such actions.

Addressing his party’s conference to ‘Protect the River Water Rights’, he charged that youngsters were resorting to such acts because they are being pushed into a corner by Tamil political leaders. “They reach a depressed state of mind. The youngsters have been pushed into a corner by Tamil political parties and politicians. When they feel that they have no way of taking their politics forward, they attempt something like this,” said Mr. Thirumavalavan.

Incidentally, Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman had also said that Vignesh had not achieved anything by committing self-immolation and that he would have been more useful alive.Though most commentators have welcomed this statement as it presents a clear break from the past when his party had hailed those like Muthukumar, who died for the Sri Lankan Tamils’ cause, it has also brought the politics of Tamil nationalist groups and the larger culture of political parties hailing these acts under scrutiny.

Punitha Pandian, editor, Dalit Murasu , argues that Tamil nationalist groups are persistently trying to project that the primary contradiction in India is not caste, but the perceived oppression of Tamil linguistic nation. “If you look at the Facebook posts of Vignesh, he talks like a casteist. What is the Tamil nation he was trying to build? The Tamil nationalists have conjured up imaginary issues, conflicts and identities. The Cauvery water dispute can be resolved by respective governments and the stakeholders through talks. The leaders have to take responsibility for his death,” he said.

Social activist A. Marx, said that parties must stop scoring political points over dead bodies. “When Annadurai decided to split from Periyar, he wrote a letter to cadres asking them to ‘focus on family and their life’. The Dravidian leaders didn’t encourage it. In the post Eelam war, the Tamil nationalists have created icons out of those who have committed such acts for those committed to the movement,” said Mr. Marx.